BRIEF-Obseva shares open below IPO price in market debut
* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Icici Bank Ltd
* Clarifies on recent media reports regarding cyber-attacks
* Says no breach incident within control of bank
* Incident reported relates only to a small segment of customers of ICICI Bank who used other bank ATM
* "Reliably given to understand alleged data breach ocurred due to security protocols" being compromised at ATMs of particular bank" Source text: bit.ly/2eI60Mk Further company coverage:
* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.
* Disposal of office building in Capellen, Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)