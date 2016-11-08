Nov 8 Icici Bank Ltd

* Clarifies on recent media reports regarding cyber-attacks

* Says no breach incident within control of bank

* Incident reported relates only to a small segment of customers of ICICI Bank who used other bank ATM

* "Reliably given to understand alleged data breach ocurred due to security protocols" being compromised at ATMs of particular bank"