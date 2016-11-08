BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Biofrontera AG :
* Subscription price for new shares remains unchanged at 3.0 euros per share
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod for sale utilizing early access program in Europe has been shipped