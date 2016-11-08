BRIEF-Obseva shares open below IPO price in market debut
* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share
Nov 8 Muthoot Finance Ltd
* Says will consider fund raising by way of issue of ncds up to 10 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fcma1n
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.
* Disposal of office building in Capellen, Luxembourg