Nov 8 Tesla Motors Inc
* Says has entered into an agreement to acquire Grohmann Engineering
* Says Grohmann Engineering will become Tesla Grohmann Automation
* Says expect to add over 1,000 advanced engineering and skilled technician jobs in Germany over the next two years- blog Source bit.ly/2fz3dUW
BRIEF-Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial nears deal to buy MoneyGram-WSJ
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.