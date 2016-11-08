Nov 8 Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd :

* Has been informed that parties have not been notified of any opposition to order sought within and after notice period

* Company noted that at hearing, Bermuda court did not find any breach of duty on part of company

* Did not make any order as to costs in proceedings initiated by Lee Lo

* Refers to announcements regarding legal proceedings initiated by Lee Lo, Linda Tak Ling