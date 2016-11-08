BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Primary Health Properties Plc :
* Phil Holland, finance director, is to step down from board, effective from end-March 2017
* Search for a successor has commenced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod for sale utilizing early access program in Europe has been shipped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: