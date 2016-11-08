BRIEF-Polymetal CEO sees Russia's 2017 mined gold output down 5 pct
Jan 26 Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday:
Nov 8 Airbus :
* Says wins 585 gross aircraft orders in jan-oct
* Says wins 395 net aircraft orders in jan-oct
* Says delivers 516 aircraft in jan-oct
* Says delivers 19 a380 aircraft in jan-oct
* Says delivers 30 a350 aircraft in jan-oct Source text: bit.ly/2fuQ4fv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday:
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
* Kaz Minerals new output exceeds expectations (Adds detail, copper price, analyst comment, updates share price)