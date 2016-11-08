Nov 8 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd

* 9-mnth revenue $11.63 billion versus $11.94 billion

* 9-mnth profit attributable $514 million versus $540 million

* Current trading conditions are likely to be little changed for remainder of year

* Board has not declared a dividend for Q3 ended 30th September 2016

* Steady contributions should be seen from group's direct motor interests and other interests