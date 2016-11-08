BRIEF-Quest For Growth FY net profit turns to loss of 0.4 mln euros
* FY gross operating income 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) versus 38.8 million euros year ago
Nov 8 Singapore Exchange Ltd
* Oct securities daily average value (SDAV) was s$934 million, down 5% month-on-month and down 11% year-on-year
* Oct total derivatives volume was 11.5 million, down 14% month-on-month and up 2% year-on-year
* Oct total securities market turnover value was at s$19.6 billion, down 5% month-on-month and down 15% year-on-year
* Oct securities daily average value (sdav) was s$934 million, down 5% month-on-month and down 11% year-on-year
* Oct sgx commodities derivatives volume was 1.2 million, up 4% month-on-month and up 58% year-on-year
* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.