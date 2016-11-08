BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Hafslund ASA :
* Has issued a 300 million Norwegian crowns ($36.5 million)commercial paper with maturity Oct. 10 2017, coupon 1.58 pct
* Bought back 229 million crowns of bond 5.1 pct Hafslund 2006/2016 - isin no 001 0340334
* After this transaction, outstanding amount in market of this bond is 258.5 million million crowns
($1 = 8.2229 Norwegian crowns)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod for sale utilizing early access program in Europe has been shipped