HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 26 at 11:45 AM EST/1645 GMT

Jan 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: BORDER WALL Trump tweets that his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Pena Nieto, should cancel next week's scheduled visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall along the border. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says Congress is moving ahead with plans for the Mexican border wall that would cost $12 billion to $15 billion. SANCTUARY CITIES