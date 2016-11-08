Nov 8 ElringKlinger AG

* CFO says sees additional costs in Switzerland down in Q4, but extent of improvement remains to be seen

* CEO says have many interesting projects for electric vehicles, but no contract signed yet

* CEO says EBIT margin of 10-11 percent in 2017 is realistic

* CEO says sees no need for writedowns due to shift to electric cars

* CEO says nearly all manufacturers switching to lightweight parts, is certain will receive orders next year