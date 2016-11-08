BRIEF-Blackstone Group quarter-end total assets under management reached $366.6 bln
* Quarter-End total assets under management reached $366.6 billion
Nov 8 Central Pattana Pcl
* qtrly profit for period 2.37 billion baht versus 1.84 billion baht
* qtrly total income 7.33 billion baht versus 6.38 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2fWJyks) Further company coverage:
* Banc of California - on Jan 25 co, administrative agent, lenders under co's $75 million revolving credit line entered into amendment of credit agreement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as gains across its investments almost doubled its income.