BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Sintez OJSC :
* 9-Month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 4.97 billion roubles ($77.96 million) versus 4.34 billion roubles year ago
* 9-Month net profit to RAS of 531.9 million roubles versus 319.0 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fceNXv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.7535 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod for sale utilizing early access program in Europe has been shipped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: