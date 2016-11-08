Nov 8 Heba Fastighets AB :

* Q3 rental income 75.1 million Swedish crowns ($8.36 million) versus 70.6 million crowns year ago

* Q3 profit from property management 34.9 million crowns versus 34.3 million crowns year ago

* Profit from property management for 2016 is expected to be on par with profit from property management in 2015 ($1 = 8.9790 Swedish crowns)