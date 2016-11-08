BRIEF-Obseva shares open below IPO price in market debut
* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Heba Fastighets AB :
* Q3 rental income 75.1 million Swedish crowns ($8.36 million) versus 70.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 34.9 million crowns versus 34.3 million crowns year ago
* Profit from property management for 2016 is expected to be on par with profit from property management in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9790 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.
* Disposal of office building in Capellen, Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)