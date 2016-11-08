Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 Cpi Aerostructures Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue $22.1 million versus $26.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CPI Aerostructures Inc - maintaining 2016 adjusted revenue outlook for a range of $82.5 million to $88.5 million
* Cpi aerostructures inc - narrowing outlook for 2016 adjusted pre-tax income to lower end of previously stated range of $9.8 million to $10.5 million
* Backlog of $441.5 million at September 30, 2016, up $54.2 million, or 14 pct, from 2015 year-end
* CPI Aerostructures sees revenue growth in fiscal 2017 over fiscal 2016 of 5 to 10 percent and a return to positive earnings per share for year Source text - bit.ly/2fOMxMG Further company coverage:
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.