Nov 8 J.G. Wentworth Co

* J.G. Wentworth says qtrly consolidated revenues were $68.8 million, an increase of $4.9 million from $63.9 million reported in Q3 of 2015

* J.G. Wentworth says qtrly consolidated net loss was $38.8 million compared to $57.6 million consolidated net loss in Q3 of 2015

* J.G. Wentworth says qtrly loss of $1.19 per class a share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: