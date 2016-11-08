Nov 8 Oasis Petroleum Inc -

* Sees production growth at double digit rates through 2018 with oil prices in the mid-40s or above - conf call

* Says it now anticipates considerable increase in e&p activity over the next two years- conf call

* Says expects production from ducs to have a meaningful impact in 2017- conf call

* Says it expects to exit 2017 at production of 70,000 boepd at $50 oil- conf call

* Says it expects to exit 2018 comfortably above production of 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day- conf call

* Says in a "great position" to comfortably grow within cash flow for the years to come - conf call

* Says co may go up to running six rigs at the end of 2017 - conf call

* Says it plans to add a third rig next summer and, if prices cooperate, "very likely" to add fourth rig next fall- conf call