Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 8 Precise Biometrics
* Precise Biometrics enters into agreement with Samsung Electronics co. For the licensing of Precise Biomatch mobile
* Says agreement includes a per unit license fee and an annual fee for support and maintenance
* Says while per unit license fee is volume dependent and cannot be forecasted by precise biometrics at this point, fee for support and maintenance will be recognized starting from Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)