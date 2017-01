Nov 8 Farmer Bros. Co :

* Farmer Bros. Co is executing the right plan with the right board and management team

* Corporate relocation is expected to produce annual cost savings of approximately $18 million to $20 million

* Urges stockholders to vote for each of Farmer Bros.' director nominees

* As of year-end fiscal 2016, company had already achieved more than half of expected annual savings rate