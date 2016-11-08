Nov 8 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :

* Q3 revenue 372.7 million euros ($411.46 million), 291.4 million euros on a like-for-like basis, versus 300.4 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 21.6 million euros, 10.8 million euros on a like-for-like basis, versus 9.4 million euros a year ago

* Says forecasts on FY 2016 revenue can be confirmed: including Rizzoli Libri and Banzai Media, revenue is expected to increase by about 14 percent, while, on a like-for-like basis, it is expected to be basically steady versus 2015

* Says FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA estimate improves: including Rizzoli Libri and Banzai Media, adjusted EBITDA is forecast to grow by about 35 percent

* FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA forecasts on a like-for-like basis point to a double-digit growth (from the previous high single-digit estimate) versus 2015, with a resulting increase in profitability Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)