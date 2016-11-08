BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Delphi Energy Corp
* Delphi energy corp. Enters into letter of intent to significantly accelerate growth of its bigstone montney asset
* Delphi energy - delphi, existing working interest industry partner to undertake $40 million joint drilling program, to be completed before July 15, 2017
* Delphi will receive $30 million in cash at closing for equalization consideration
* Delphi will retain operatorship of montney capital program, production and facilities
* Delphi energy corp - deal enhances co's financial position by enabling it to reduce total leverage while accelerating production and cash flow growth
* Delphi energy corp - bank debt, including letters of credit, at dec 31, expected to be about $48 million - $52 million of $85 million bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.