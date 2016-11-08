BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Entergy Corp
* Entergy says to sell entergy nuclear vermont yankee and transfer us nuclear regulatory commission licenses to subsidiaries of northstar group services
* Entergy says plans to accelerate transfer of all spent nuclear fuel to dry cask storage at Vermont Yankee nuclear power station, from 2020 to 2018.
* Entergy says will receive nominal cash consideration and a promissory note payable to entergy in an amount equal to amount owed at time of closing
* Entergy says Northstar has committed to initiate decontamination, dismantlement by 2021, to complete decommissioning and restoration of vermont yankee by 2030
* Entergy says transaction is expected to result in a loss at closing, amount of which cannot be determined at this time
* Entergy says sale is expected to be mildly accretive to operational results once transaction is completed
* Entergy says Northstar will continue to operate, maintain ISFSI until us department of energy fulfills obligations to remove all of spent nuclear fuel from Vermont Yankee
* Entergy says nuclear decommissioning trust and associated asset retirement obligation will be removed from Entergy's balance sheet at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.