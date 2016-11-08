Nov 8 Aumento Capital V Corp

* Aumento Capital V Corp enters into letter agreement with WeedMD RX Inc for qualifying transaction

* Aumento Capital says agreement is to be superseded by definitive merger or amalgamation to be signed on or before december 31, 2016

* Aumento Capital says under agreement co and WMD will complete a transaction that will result in a reverse take-over of Aumento by shareholders of WMD