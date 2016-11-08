BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion
Nov 8 Phaserx Inc :
* Phaserx Inc - announces positive safety results from large animal study with hybrid mRNA delivery technology
* Phaserx - administration of mRNA delivered using hybrid mRNA technology platform in large animal model was safe, well tolerated at all dose levels
* Phaserx- Formulation was extremely well tolerated in non-human primates with no statistically significant dose-related changes in liver enzymes or cytokines
* Phaserx Inc - plan to complete IND-enabling studies in 2017 and initiate human studies of prx-otc in 2018 in OTC deficient patients
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.