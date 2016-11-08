BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Cvs Health Corp
* CVS Health executive says for Q4 2016 total same-store sales at retail are expected to be flat to down 1.75 percent -conf call
* CVS Health executive says "For the fourth quarter, we expect enterprise revenues to be up 12.25 percent to 14 percent driven primarily by PBM growth" -conf call
* Currently expect an increase in PBM EBIT of about 8 percent and the decrease in retail EBIT of about 8 percent in 2017
* Says "Caught a little bit off guard" in bid process for Prime and TRICARE network
* CVS- Although both Omnicare, Target pharmacy acquisitions are performing well, ramp-up in level of accretion is slightly slower than anticipated
* CVS Health- Given recent network changes it has become more difficult to grow share and therefore offset ongoing margin pressures in the near term
* CVS - Maintaining 10 percent to 14 percent adjusted EPS growth rate annually off a larger base is becoming more challenging; now anticipate growth of about 10 percent on average
* Expect annual EPS growth to generate to $7-$8 billion in free cash flow per year on average- conf call Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.