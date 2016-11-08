UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
* American Apparel to shut UK and European stores - FT
* The company is being sold to an undisclosed buyer, but UK and European arms are not part of sale, and are "likely to be wound down", according to administrators KPMG - FT
* American Apparel- no redundancies have yet been made, but they are expected to begin from January - FT Source text: on.ft.com/2fX3NPh
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources