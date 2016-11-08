Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* American Apparel to shut UK and European stores - FT

* The company is being sold to an undisclosed buyer, but UK and European arms are not part of sale, and are "likely to be wound down", according to administrators KPMG - FT

* American Apparel- no redundancies have yet been made, but they are expected to begin from January - FT Source text: on.ft.com/2fX3NPh