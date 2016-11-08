UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 8 Epicurean And Company Ltd :
* Resignation of Tang Sing Ming Sherman as executive director
* Chan Kin Chun Victor and Zheng Hua have been appointed as executive directors
* Tang Sing Ming Sherman has resigned as chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources