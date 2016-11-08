BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion
Nov 8 Amtrust Financial Services Inc
* Amtrust Financial Services says Co, Units entered into amending and restating agreement relating to its £300 million credit facility agreement - SEC filing
* Amtrust Financial says ability to have letters of credit issued under amended facility expires on July 31,2017; maturity date for facility is July 31,2021
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc says amended and restated credit facility increases maximum amount of letter of credit facility to £515 million - SEC filing
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.