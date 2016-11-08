Nov 8 Victory City International Holdings Ltd

* On 8 November, company entered into underwriting agreement with underwriter in respect of rights issue

* Board proposed to raise gross proceeds of approximately HK$349.5 million to approximately HK$396.2 million

* Estimated net proceeds will be not less than about HK$344.5 million and not more than about HK$391.2 million

* Company intends to apply net proceeds for establishment of new production facilities in Vietnam