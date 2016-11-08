Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 8 Datagate Bilgisayar Malzemeleri Ticaret AS :
* Q3 net profit of 4.2 million lira ($1.3 million) versus 5.6 million lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 252.5 million lira versus 255.9 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1711 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)