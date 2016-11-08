UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 8 Pak Tak International Ltd :
* Unit entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Lender has agreed to grant loan facility to borrower
* Deal for principal amount of hk$15 mln
* Borrower is a company incorporated in Cayman Islands
* Lender is Grand Mark Worldwide Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources