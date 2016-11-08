Nov 8 CME Group Inc:

* On november 3, 2016, unit of co entered into a renewal of its 364-day multi-currency credit facility- SEC filing

* Credit facility is for a line of credit for $7 billion to provide temporary liquidity to CME in some circumstances-SEC filing

* Credit facility also provides CME ability to seek to increase line of credit from $7 billion to $10 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: