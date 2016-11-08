Nov 8 Interferie SA :

* Signs an annex to the provision of healthcare services deal dated Jan 13, 2014, with the Polish National Health Fund - Zachodniopomorskie region branch

* Under the annex to the deal, the agreement has been extended until the end of 2018, the value of services in 2017 are estimated at c. 6 million zlotys ($1.53 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9237 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)