Nov 8 Pragma Faktoring SA :

* Resolves to issue no more than 120,000 series J 4-year bonds at 100 zloty ($25.49) issue price per share

* Proceeds to finance current operations regarding loans and factoring services

* Bonds to bear an interest rate based on WIBOR 3M interest rate plus margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9230 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)