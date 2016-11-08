BRIEF-J&J has two-year agreement on stake in R&D company
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit
Nov 8 Alpiq Holding AG :
* Concludes divestment of Swissgrid shares and loans
* Sale to BKW Netzbeteiligung AG was concluded on Nov. 8
* Alpiq has concluded the divestment of its non-strategic interest in Swissgrid for a total of 557 million Swiss francs ($571.05 million) in the form of shares and loans
* With the closing of this transaction, Alpiq will receive an amount of 146 million francs; proceeds will be used for the further reduction of net debt Source text - bit.ly/2fkztKE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss private banks have profited from rising stock markets and renewed client optimism since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on Thursday.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 26 State-owned German lender HSH Nordbank is close to concluding the sale of parts of its 3.2 billion euro ($3.4 billion) loan portfolio and Australia's Macquarie Group is expected to be among the buyers, sources familiar with the matter said.