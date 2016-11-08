BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management purchases Chefs Warehouse shares
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC - purchased Chefs Warehouse shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued
Nov 8 Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC:
* Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC says it has raised $6.5 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $6.5 million - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2fBXbkQ)
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC - purchased Chefs Warehouse shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.
* Felcor lodging trust inc - reducing tenure of its board members