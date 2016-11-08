Nov 8 Navigators Group Inc :

* On Nov 7, 2016, Co entered into a credit facility for an aggregate amount of sum of $140 million and £60 million

* New credit facility replaced a $175 million letter of credit facility that expired by its terms on December 31, 2016- SEC filing

* Credit facility will be used to support Co's capacity at Lloyd's of London operations for 2017 & 2018 underwriting years of accounts Source text: [bit.ly/2fAik2M] Further company coverage: