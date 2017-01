Nov 8 Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Spirit Airlines-Preliminary traffic in Oct 2016 increased 12.3 percent versus october 2015 on capacity (available seat miles) increase of 13.1 percent

* Spirit Airlines Inc - preliminary Oct load factor 82.9 pct versus 83.5 pct

* Spirit Airlines Inc - Spirit canceled 313 flights, or 48.2 million available seat miles, related to hurricane matthew

* Spirit airlines-oct. Completion factor negatively impacted due to adverse weather conditions, airport closures in connection with hurricane matthew