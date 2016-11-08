BRIEF-B-Soft sees FY 2016 net profit up 28.8 pct to 40.9 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 28.8 percent to 40.9 percent, or to be 64 million yuan to 70 million yuan
Nov 9 Suda Ltd
* Suda enters licensing agreement for Zolpimist in china
* Suda receives an upfront cash payment of us$300,000
* Co and Eddingpharm (Asia) Macao Commercial Offshore Limited (Eddingpharm), announce that companies have entered into an exclusive license agreement
* Is entitled to receive a further milestone payment of us$200,000 following registration of product in china
* Agreement for development and commercialisation of Suda's novel zolpimist oral spray of zolpidem tartrate to treat insomnia in china
* Total value of deal could exceed us$26 million based on eddingpharm's forecast sales for first 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 28.8 percent to 40.9 percent, or to be 64 million yuan to 70 million yuan
* AnaptysBio Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut, above IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 47.2 million yuan to 78.6 million yuan