Nov 9 Food Revolution Group Ltd

* Fod signs deal with aldi

* Signed a distribution deal with botany international foods which will see its products distributed in upto 600 independent stores

* Deal to commence production of a two-litre orange juice product for sale in stores in victoria, south australia and western australia

* Signed a deal with Aldi super market that will see it commence production of a two-litre orange juice product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: