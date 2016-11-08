UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Food Revolution Group Ltd
* Fod signs deal with aldi
* Signed a distribution deal with botany international foods which will see its products distributed in upto 600 independent stores
* Deal to commence production of a two-litre orange juice product for sale in stores in victoria, south australia and western australia
* Signed a deal with Aldi super market that will see it commence production of a two-litre orange juice product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources