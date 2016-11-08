Nov 8 Freenet AG

* Says increase in group revenue of 9.8 per cent to 867.2 million euros in the third quarter

* Says Ebitda improves significantly in the third quarter 2016 by 21.4 per cent to 118.2 million euros

* Says confirms outlook for financial year 2016

* Says free cash flow in the first nine months 2016 up by 20.8 per cent to 262.7 million euros