BRIEF-Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of Keyzilen
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
Nov 8 Moody's:
* Moody's downgrades Valeant (CFR to B3 from B2); negative outlook
* Downgrade reflects challenges in turning around its specialty pharmaceuticals business,resulting in weak earnings trends,financial leverage
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000
* Venbio select advisor llc releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics"