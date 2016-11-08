BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES
Nov 8 Rex Energy Corp
* Rex Energy reports third quarter operational and financial results
* Qtrly production from continuing operations of 197.8 mmcfe/d, an 8% increase year-over-year
* Rex Energy Corp says reaffirmed borrowing base of $190 million; next redetermination scheduled for spring 2017
* Rex Energy Corp says adjusted net loss, a non-gaap measure, for three months ended september 30, 2016 was $12.3 million, or $0.14 per share
* Sees Q4 production of 194.0 mmcfe/d - 200.0 mmcfe/d
* Rex Energy Corp - reaffirmed borrowing base of $190 million, next redetermination scheduled for spring 2017
* Qtrly diluted net loss from continuing operations attributable to rex energy common shareholders $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total operating revenue $34 million versus $29.7 million
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing