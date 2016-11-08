Nov 8 Rex Energy Corp

* Rex Energy reports third quarter operational and financial results

* Qtrly production from continuing operations of 197.8 mmcfe/d, an 8% increase year-over-year

* Rex Energy Corp says reaffirmed borrowing base of $190 million; next redetermination scheduled for spring 2017

* Rex Energy Corp says adjusted net loss, a non-gaap measure, for three months ended september 30, 2016 was $12.3 million, or $0.14 per share

* Sees Q4 production of 194.0 mmcfe/d - 200.0 mmcfe/d

* Qtrly diluted net loss from continuing operations attributable to rex energy common shareholders $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total operating revenue $34 million versus $29.7 million