BRIEF-Jupiter says J&J purchase of Actelion "very good outcome"
Jan 26 * Jupiter Fund Manager Mike Buhl-nielsen: Johnson & Johnson purchase of actelion is "very good outcome", says can see "clear synergies for j&j"
Nov 8 Prudential Bancorp Inc :
* To seek shareholder approval in connection with proposed merger of Polonia with and into company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.