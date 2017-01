Nov 8 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc :

* Havertys - special cash dividend and quarterly dividend announced

* Haverty Furniture Companies - board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on common stock and $0.1125 per share on class a common stock

* Haverty Furniture - special cash dividend at a rate of $1.00 per share on common stock and $0.95 per share on class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: