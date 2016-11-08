Nov 8 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc :

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - will be obligated to pay a $101.794 million termination fee to MPG under certain circumstances-sec filing

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings- MPG required to reimburse aam's expenses up to $15 million under certain circumstances if merger is terminated Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2ejE575] Further company coverage: