BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - will be obligated to pay termination fee to MPG
Nov 8 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc :
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - will be obligated to pay a $101.794 million termination fee to MPG under certain circumstances-sec filing
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings- MPG required to reimburse aam's expenses up to $15 million under certain circumstances if merger is terminated Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2ejE575] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial nears deal to buy MoneyGram-WSJ
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.