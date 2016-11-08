Nov 8 Ashland Global Holdings Inc :
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.52 from continuing
operations
* Qtrly loss per share $4.46
* Qtrly sales $ 1,248 million versus $ 1,280 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.25
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ashland global holdings-for Q1 of 2017, Valvoline
anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of 4.5-6 percent,
EBITDA margin of 23.5-24.5 percent
* Qtrly loss from continuing operations of $4.40 per diluted
share
Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fCiliQ]
