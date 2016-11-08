Nov 9 Cash Converters International Ltd

* Company has offered, and asic has accepted, an enforceable undertaking (eu) in relation to matters investigated

* Total amount of remediation is $10.8 million

* Advises that those negotiations have now concluded

* Co will remediate certain customers who applied for and were granted small amount credit contracts via cash converters website

* Company has also agreed to pay related infringement notices in amount of $1.35 million