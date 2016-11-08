UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Cash Converters International Ltd
* Company has offered, and asic has accepted, an enforceable undertaking (eu) in relation to matters investigated
* Total amount of remediation is $10.8 million
* Advises that those negotiations have now concluded
* Co will remediate certain customers who applied for and were granted small amount credit contracts via cash converters website
* Company has also agreed to pay related infringement notices in amount of $1.35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources