Nov 8 Valvoline Inc :

* Qtrly earnings of $0.32 per diluted share

* Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 sales up 4.5 to 6 percent

* Valvoline Inc- capital expenditures are expected to increase in fiscal 2017 to $70 million to $80 million

* Valvoline Inc- fiscal 2017 free cash flow is projected to be approximately $90 million to $100 million

* Valvoline Inc-for FY 2017, company expects diluted, adjusted EPS to be in range of $1.28 to $1.38

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S